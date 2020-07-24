AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 1; Stanton, New York, 1; Urshela, New York, 1; Wade, New York, 1.

RBI_Stanton, New York, 3; Judge, New York, 1.

HITS_Judge, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Urshela, New York, 1; Wade, New York, 1.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 1.

TRIPLES_.

HOME RUNS_Stanton, New York, 1.

STOLEN BASES_.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 1-0.

ERA_Cole, New York, 1.80.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 5.

