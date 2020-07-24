AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 1; Stanton, New York, 1; Urshela, New York, 1; Wade, New York, 1.
RBI_Stanton, New York, 3; Judge, New York, 1.
HITS_Judge, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Urshela, New York, 1; Wade, New York, 1.
DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 1.
TRIPLES_.
HOME RUNS_Stanton, New York, 1.
STOLEN BASES_.
PITCHING_Cole, New York, 1-0.
ERA_Cole, New York, 1.80.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 5.
