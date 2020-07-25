Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

July 25, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Peraza, Boston, .800; Bradley Jr., Boston, .750; Adames, Tampa Bay, .667; Brantley, Houston, .667; Jiménez, Chicago, .667; Laureano, Oakland, .667; Vázquez, Boston, .667; Martinez, Boston, .600; Moncada, Chicago, .600; Pillar, Boston, .600.

RUNS_Bradley Jr., Boston, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Biggio, Toronto, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; Margot, Tampa Bay, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; Polanco, Minnesota, 2; Rosario, Minnesota, 2; Semien, Oakland, 2.

RBI_Olson, Oakland, 4; Brantley, Houston, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HITS_Peraza, Boston, 4; Bradley Jr., Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; 17 tied at 2.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Bradley Jr., Boston, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; 22 tied at 1.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

TRIPLES_Chapman, Oakland, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Kepler, Minnesota, 2; Brantley, Houston, 1; Cron, Detroit, 1; J.Castro, Los Angeles, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Stanton, New York, 1; Lewis, Seattle, 1; Olson, Oakland, 1; Ruiz, Baltimore, 1; Seager, Seattle, 1; Tsutsugo, Tampa Bay, 1; Biggio, Toronto, 1; Moncada, Chicago, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 1.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 1-0; Lynn, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; Cole, New York, 1-0; May, Minnesota, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Lynn, Texas, 9; Verlander, Houston, 7; Heaney, Los Angeles, 6; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 5; Cole, New York, 5; Milone, Baltimore, 5; Montas, Oakland, 5; Eovaldi, Boston, 4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 4; Ryu, Toronto, 4.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year