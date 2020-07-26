AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bradley Jr., Boston, .636; Laureano, Oakland, .571; Iglesias, Baltimore, .538; Alberto, Baltimore, .500; Biggio, Toronto, .500; Crawford, Seattle, .500; Cruz, Minnesota, .500; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .500; Maldonado, Houston, .500; Moncada, Chicago, .444; Stanton, New York, .444.
RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 5; Bradley Jr., Boston, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Minnesota, 4; Alberto, Baltimore, 3; Altuve, Houston, 3; T.Anderson, Chicago, 3; García, Chicago, 3; C.Hernandez, Cleveland, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; Santander, Baltimore, 3.
RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Brantley, Houston, 4; García, Chicago, 4; Maldonado, Houston, 4; Olson, Oakland, 4; Pillar, Boston, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; Cron, Detroit, 4; Santander, Baltimore, 4.
HITS_Bradley Jr., Boston, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Alberto, Baltimore, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 12 tied at 4.
DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 3; Bradley Jr., Boston, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; Núñez, Baltimore, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; Santander, Baltimore, 2; Seager, Seattle, 2; 16 tied at 1.
TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1.
HOME RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Ruiz, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Cron, Detroit, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 18 tied at 1.
STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; Altuve, Houston, 1; Merrifield, Kansas City, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1.
PITCHING_19 tied at 1-0.
ERA_15 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Lynn, Texas, 9; Turnbull, Detroit, 8; Bundy, Los Angeles, 7; Singer, Kansas City, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Clevinger, Cleveland, 6; Cobb, Baltimore, 6; Heaney, Los Angeles, 6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 6; Minor, Texas, 6.
