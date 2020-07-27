Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

July 27, 2020 6:53 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bradley Jr., Boston, .636; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .545; Cruz, Minnesota, .538; Iglesias, Baltimore, .538; Alberto, Baltimore, .500; Laureano, Oakland, .500; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .455; Maldonado, Houston, .455; Moncada, Chicago, .444; Stanton, New York, .444.

RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Altuve, Houston, 5; Bradley Jr., Boston, 4; Laureano, Oakland, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Minnesota, 4; 9 tied at 3.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 5; Brantley, Houston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HITS_Bradley Jr., Boston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Alberto, Baltimore, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Biggio, Toronto, 5; Brantley, Houston, 5; Laureano, Oakland, 5; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Maldonado, Houston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5.

DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 3; Seager, Seattle, 3; Bradley Jr., Boston, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Engel, Chicago, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; Núñez, Baltimore, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; Santander, Baltimore, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Ruiz, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Cron, Detroit, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; Altuve, Houston, 1; Espinal, Toronto, 1; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1; Long Jr., Seattle, 1; Lopes, Seattle, 1; Merrifield, Kansas City, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1.

PITCHING_23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Andriese, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Chavez, Texas, 0.00; Detwiler, Chicago, 0.00; Luzardo, Oakland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.35; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.50; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Lynn, Texas, 9; Turnbull, Detroit, 8; Bundy, Los Angeles, 7; Singer, Kansas City, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; 7 tied at 6.

The Associated Press

