July 29, 2020 6:47 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Fletcher, Los Angeles, .556; Iglesias, Baltimore, .538; Alberto, Baltimore, .500; Bradley Jr., Boston, .444; Stanton, New York, .444; Brantley, Houston, .421; Lewis, Seattle, .421; Correa, Houston, .412; Cruz, Minnesota, .412; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .412.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 6; Laureano, Oakland, 6; Phillips, Kansas City, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 16 tied at 4.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.

HITS_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 10; Bradley Jr., Boston, 8; Brantley, Houston, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 12 tied at 7.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 3; Iglesias, Baltimore, 3; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Seager, Seattle, 3; 20 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 17 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Andriese, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Detwiler, Chicago, 0.00; Gibson, Texas, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.35; Luzardo, Oakland, 1.35; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.50; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Lynn, Texas, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 12; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Civale, Cleveland, 9; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 9; Montas, Oakland, 8; Turnbull, Detroit, 8; 8 tied at 7.

The Associated Press

