Major League Baseball Leaders

July 30, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; Stanton, New York, .500; Lewis, Seattle, .448; Ramírez, Cleveland, .440; Brantley, Houston, .435; LeMahieu, New York, .412; Correa, Houston, .409; J.Jones, Detroit, .409; Alberto, Baltimore, .400; Bradley Jr., Boston, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Crawford, Seattle, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Laureano, Oakland, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Schoop, Detroit, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Lewis, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Brantley, Houston, 10; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Crawford, Seattle, 9; T.Hernández, Toronto, 9; J.Jones, Detroit, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 14 tied at 8.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; 13 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Mondesi, Kansas City, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Straw, Houston, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Texas, 0.00; R.Hill, Minnesota, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Javier, Houston, 1.35; Luzardo, Oakland, 1.35; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.50; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Cobb, Baltimore, 1.69.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Lynn, Texas, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 14; G.Cole, New York, 12; Heaney, Los Angeles, 12; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11; Plesac, Cleveland, 11; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Duffy, Kansas City, 10; Singer, Kansas City, 10.

The Associated Press

