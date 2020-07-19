Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Man United’s Bailly taken off after 2nd clash of heads

July 19, 2020 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was wheeled off on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask after a second clash of heads during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea.

Bailly had returned to action after an aerial collision with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

But there was another heavy blow to Bailly’s head when he rose with teammate Harry Maguire to challenge Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the ball.

After concussion checks, Maguire was declared fit to continue with a bandage around his head.

Advertisement

But during a lengthy stoppage, Bailly staggered on the touchline before being placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the Wembley touchline on a stretcher by medical staff wearing protective clothing as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

There was applause from the few people inside Wembley, where fans are locked out due to the pandemic.

During first-half stoppage time, Giroud gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog