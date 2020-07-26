Listen Live Sports

Marlins starter Urena late scratch against Phillies

July 26, 2020 12:10 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami Marlins starter Jose Urena was a late scratch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. He was Miami’s opening day starter in 2018 and 2019.

The Marlins will start right-hander Robert Dugger against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez in the series finale. Dugger made seven starts last year as a rookie. He made the Marlins this season as a long reliever/spot starter.

The Marlins did not make a roster move.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

