Márquez declared fit to race in MotoGP despite broken arm

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez will race at the Andalucia Grand Prix this weekend despite a broken arm.

Team Honda said on Thursday that Márquez passed a physical and was declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday.

The Spaniard was hurt after crashing hard near the end of last Sunday’s race in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP’s first grand prix since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Márquez to be able to race this weekend.

The Spanish GP was won by Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. It was the first of 13 in a reduced calendar that was originally scheduled to start in March. Seven races were scheduled to be run in Spain.

Alex Rins and Cal Crutchlow have also been declared fit to race in Jerez this weekend. Rins did not race last Sunday after crashing in qualifying. Crutchlow had surgery on Tuesday to fix a small broken bone in his hand.

