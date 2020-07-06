MATCHDAY: Atletico, Leicester look to cement European places

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid can virtually seal a Champions League spot with a win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo. Diego Simeone’s team has won five of its last six matches, with its only setback being a draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium. Ninth-place Valencia hosts midtable Valladolid trying to end a four-match winless streak and stay in contention for a Europe League berth.

ENGLAND

Advertisement

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will again be missing when Arsenal hosts Leicester. Ozil has yet to appear since the restart and Guendouzi was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after the defeat at Brighton. While Arsenal is seventh in the pursuit of a Europa League spot, Leicester is third chasing a return to the Champions League for the second time. If Leicester drops points, the 2016 champion could be overtaken by Chelsea, which is only a point behind as it travels across London to play Crystal Palace. Watford meets last-place Norwich sitting a point and a place above the relegation zone.

ITALY

Lazio again has a chance to apply pressure on Juventus if it can win at relegation-threatened Lecce ahead of the Serie A leader’s game at AC Milan. Juventus leads Lazio by seven points as it chases a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title. Since losing to Napoli in a penalty shootout in the Italian Cup final, Juventus has won all four of its league matches in the restart. Financially strapped Milan is in seventh place and needs points to secure a Europa League spot. After an injury layoff, Zalatan Ibrahimovic started for Milan and converted a penalty last weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.