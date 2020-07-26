Listen Live Sports

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

July 26, 2020 5:25 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 12 11 4 8
Villar dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Berti rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Dickerson lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .308
Aguilar 1b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .250
Anderson 3b 4 2 1 3 0 1 .300
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Díaz 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .222
Rojas ss 4 3 3 4 0 1 .700
Sierra cf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .667
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 12 5 7 5
Haseley cf 6 2 4 1 0 1 .667
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 3 0 .250
Harper rf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .222
Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .154
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .364
Segura 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Bruce lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .250
Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Walker dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gosselin ph-dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .667
Miami 040 231 100_11 12 2
Philadelphia 410 001 000_6 12 1

a-pinch hit for Walker in the 4th.

E_Cervelli (1), Kintzler (1), Velasquez (1). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Sierra (1), Hoskins (1), Haseley 2 (2), Bruce (1). 3B_Rojas (1), Sierra (1), Bruce (1). HR_Aguilar (2), off Velasquez; Rojas (1), off Velasquez; Anderson (1), off McClain; Dickerson (1), off Pivetta; Harper (1), off Dugger. RBIs_Aguilar (3), Rojas 4 (5), Sierra 2 (2), Anderson 3 (3), Dickerson (1), Harper 3 (3), Bruce (1), Haseley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Berti, Villar 2); Philadelphia 10 (Kingery, Bruce, Gregorius, Gosselin, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Miami 4 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 13.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dugger 3 1-3 6 5 4 1 2 62 10.80
Tarpley W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40
Holloway 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Brigham H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 9.00
García H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 37 0.00
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 2 1 19 0.00
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 3 3 4 4 2 4 60 12.00
Irvin L,0-1 1 5 4 4 0 1 23 36.00
McClain 1 2 1 1 1 0 13 4.50
Pivetta 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 43 5.40
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 1-0, Brigham 3-0, García 1-0, McClain 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Anderson), Pivetta (Rojas). WP_Dugger, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:44. .

