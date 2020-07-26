Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|4
|8
|
|Villar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Berti rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.300
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Díaz 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rojas ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.700
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|5
|7
|5
|
|Haseley cf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.222
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Segura 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Kingery 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Walker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gosselin ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Miami
|040
|231
|100_11
|12
|2
|Philadelphia
|410
|001
|000_6
|12
|1
a-pinch hit for Walker in the 4th.
E_Cervelli (1), Kintzler (1), Velasquez (1). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Sierra (1), Hoskins (1), Haseley 2 (2), Bruce (1). 3B_Rojas (1), Sierra (1), Bruce (1). HR_Aguilar (2), off Velasquez; Rojas (1), off Velasquez; Anderson (1), off McClain; Dickerson (1), off Pivetta; Harper (1), off Dugger. RBIs_Aguilar (3), Rojas 4 (5), Sierra 2 (2), Anderson 3 (3), Dickerson (1), Harper 3 (3), Bruce (1), Haseley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Berti, Villar 2); Philadelphia 10 (Kingery, Bruce, Gregorius, Gosselin, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Miami 4 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 13.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|62
|10.80
|Tarpley W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Holloway
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Brigham H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|9.00
|García H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|0.00
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|60
|12.00
|Irvin L,0-1
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|36.00
|McClain
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.50
|Pivetta
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|43
|5.40
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 1-0, Brigham 3-0, García 1-0, McClain 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Anderson), Pivetta (Rojas). WP_Dugger, Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:44. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.