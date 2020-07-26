Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

July 26, 2020 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 12 11 Totals 40 6 12 5
Villar dh 5 0 0 0 Haseley cf 6 2 4 1
Berti rf 5 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 5 2 2 1 Harper rf 4 1 1 3
Aguilar 1b 3 2 2 1 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0
Anderson 3b 4 2 1 3 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b 5 1 1 0
Díaz 2b 5 2 2 0 Bruce lf 4 0 2 1
Rojas ss 4 3 3 4 Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0
Sierra cf 3 0 2 2 Walker dh 1 0 0 0
Gosselin ph-dh 3 1 1 0
Miami 040 231 100 11
Philadelphia 410 001 000 6

E_Cervelli (1), Kintzler (1), Velasquez (1). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Sierra (1), Hoskins (1), Haseley 2 (2), Bruce (1). 3B_Rojas (1), Sierra (1), Bruce (1). HR_Aguilar (2), Rojas (1), Anderson (1), Dickerson (1), Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Dugger 3 1-3 6 5 4 1 2
Tarpley W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holloway 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Brigham H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0
García H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 2 1
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Velasquez 3 3 4 4 2 4
Irvin L,0-1 1 5 4 4 0 1
McClain 1 2 1 1 1 0
Pivetta 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brigham pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Velasquez (Anderson), Pivetta (Rojas). WP_Dugger, Pivetta.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:44. .

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year