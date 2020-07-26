Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|5
|Villar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|Berti rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Kingery 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Walker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miami
|040
|231
|100
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|410
|001
|000
|—
|6
E_Cervelli (1), Kintzler (1), Velasquez (1). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Sierra (1), Hoskins (1), Haseley 2 (2), Bruce (1). 3B_Rojas (1), Sierra (1), Bruce (1). HR_Aguilar (2), Rojas (1), Anderson (1), Dickerson (1), Harper (1).
|Miami
|Dugger
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|Tarpley W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holloway
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brigham H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|García H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Irvin L,0-1
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|McClain
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pivetta
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brigham pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Velasquez (Anderson), Pivetta (Rojas). WP_Dugger, Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:44. .
