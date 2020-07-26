Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 11 12 11 Totals 40 6 12 5 Villar dh 5 0 0 0 Haseley cf 6 2 4 1 Berti rf 5 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 5 2 2 1 Harper rf 4 1 1 3 Aguilar 1b 3 2 2 1 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 4 2 1 3 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b 5 1 1 0 Díaz 2b 5 2 2 0 Bruce lf 4 0 2 1 Rojas ss 4 3 3 4 Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 2 2 Walker dh 1 0 0 0 Gosselin ph-dh 3 1 1 0

Miami 040 231 100 — 11 Philadelphia 410 001 000 — 6

E_Cervelli (1), Kintzler (1), Velasquez (1). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Sierra (1), Hoskins (1), Haseley 2 (2), Bruce (1). 3B_Rojas (1), Sierra (1), Bruce (1). HR_Aguilar (2), Rojas (1), Anderson (1), Dickerson (1), Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Dugger 3 1-3 6 5 4 1 2 Tarpley W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holloway 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Brigham H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 García H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 2 1 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 1 0

Philadelphia Velasquez 3 3 4 4 2 4 Irvin L,0-1 1 5 4 4 0 1 McClain 1 2 1 1 1 0 Pivetta 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brigham pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Velasquez (Anderson), Pivetta (Rojas). WP_Dugger, Pivetta.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:44. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.