Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|
|Sogard ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.188
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.037
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arcia pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|García rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gyorko ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Evans 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.385
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|González ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Milwaukee
|002
|001
|000_3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
a-doubled for Holt in the 7th. b-singled for Morrison in the 8th.
1-ran for Braun in the 8th.
E_Moran (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_García (2), Gyorko (1). HR_Gamel (1), off Musgrove; Hiura (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Gamel 2 (4), Hiura (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Gamel 2, Hiura); Pittsburgh 0. RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Sogard, Narváez.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff W,1-1
|6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|92
|1.59
|Phelps H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|D.Williams H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Hader S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove L,0-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|91
|4.76
|Neverauskas
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Erlin
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|5.40
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0, Neverauskas 1-0. IBB_off Erlin (García). HBP_Musgrove (Holt).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:02.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.