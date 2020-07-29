Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 5 14 Sogard ss-3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .188 Yelich lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .037 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .261 Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Braun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Arcia pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .083 García rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .250 Gamel cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Holt 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gyorko ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 1 0 1 14 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Evans 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .385 Bell dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071 González ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111

Milwaukee 002 001 000_3 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-doubled for Holt in the 7th. b-singled for Morrison in the 8th.

1-ran for Braun in the 8th.

E_Moran (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_García (2), Gyorko (1). HR_Gamel (1), off Musgrove; Hiura (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Gamel 2 (4), Hiura (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Gamel 2, Hiura); Pittsburgh 0. RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Sogard, Narváez.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff W,1-1 6 1-3 1 0 0 1 10 92 1.59 Phelps H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 D.Williams H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.70 Hader S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove L,0-2 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 8 91 4.76 Neverauskas 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Erlin 2 2 0 0 1 3 44 5.40 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0, Neverauskas 1-0. IBB_off Erlin (García). HBP_Musgrove (Holt).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02.

