Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press

Minnesota 0 2 — 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 1 (Pulido), 43rd minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Shelton, 2, 90th+3; 3, Minnesota, Molino, 2, 90th+8.

Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Gasper, Minnesota, 34th; Aja, Minnesota, 60th; Gregus, Minnesota, 70th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 83rd; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+1.

Red Cards_Melia, Sporting Kansas City, 74th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Michael Barwegen, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Raheem Edwards, 77th), Kevin Molino (James Musa, 90th); Mason Toye (Aaron Schoenfeld, 59th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda (Richard Sanchez, 77th), Ilie Sanchez (Gianluca Busio, 90th+4); Gerso Fernandes, Alan Pulido (Erik Hurtado, 90th+4), Khiry Shelton (Johnny Russell, 73rd).

