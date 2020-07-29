Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

St. Louis Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 3 5 3 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 Molina c 3 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 Fowler rf 3 0 1 0 Whitefield cf 1 0 0 0 Ravelo dh 2 0 0 0 Cave cf-rf 2 1 0 0 Carpenter ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf-1b 1 0 1 0 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 1 1 Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0 Minnesota 100 200 00x — 3

DP_St. Louis 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Cruz (3). HR_Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Ponce de Leon L,0-1 3 2-3 2 3 3 3 8 Webb 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Whitley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Miller 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Helsley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Hill W,1-0 5 2 0 0 1 2 Duffey H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Romo H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Ponce de Leon (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53.

