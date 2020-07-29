Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

July 29, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 3 5 3
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0
Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 1 1 1
Molina c 3 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Fowler rf 3 0 1 0 Whitefield cf 1 0 0 0
Ravelo dh 2 0 0 0 Cave cf-rf 2 1 0 0
Carpenter ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf-1b 1 0 1 0
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 1 1
Wieters ph 1 0 0 0
Thomas cf 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0
Minnesota 100 200 00x 3

DP_St. Louis 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Cruz (3). HR_Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon L,0-1 3 2-3 2 3 3 3 8
Webb 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Whitley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Miller 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Helsley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Hill W,1-0 5 2 0 0 1 2
Duffey H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Romo H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Ponce de Leon (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53.

