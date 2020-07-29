Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Whitefield cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ravelo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|200
|00x
|—
|3
DP_St. Louis 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Cruz (3). HR_Rosario (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ponce de Leon L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Webb
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Duffey H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romo H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Ponce de Leon (Cave).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:53.
