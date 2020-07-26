Minnesota 77, Connecticut 69

CONNECTICUT (69)

A.Thomas 7-11 6-10 20, Bonner 6-18 7-8 19, Jones 4-6 2-4 10, Holmes 1-7 0-0 3, J.Thomas 1-10 4-4 6, Charles 0-2 2-2 2, Mompremier 1-1 0-2 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 23-66 21-30 69.

MINNESOTA (77)

Collier 5-12 0-0 11, Dantas 4-6 0-0 9, Fowles 7-11 3-4 17, Brown 2-11 0-0 4, Johnson 3-8 6-7 13, Christmas-Kelly 1-5 5-6 7, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, Banham 1-4 2-2 4, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 28-67 17-21 77.

Connecticut 19 18 20 12 — 69 Minnesota 12 16 22 27 — 77

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 2-19 (Holmes 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, J.Thomas 0-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4, Bonner 0-6), Minnesota 4-17 (Dantas 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Christmas-Kelly 0-2, Brown 0-6). Fouled Out_Connecticut None, Minnesota 1 (Collier). Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas, Bonner 8), Minnesota 40 (Fowles 18). Assists_Connecticut 15 (A.Thomas, J.Thomas 4), Minnesota 16 (Dantas 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Minnesota 21.

