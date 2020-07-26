Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 77, Connecticut 69

July 26, 2020 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONNECTICUT (69)

A.Thomas 7-11 6-10 20, Bonner 6-18 7-8 19, Jones 4-6 2-4 10, Holmes 1-7 0-0 3, J.Thomas 1-10 4-4 6, Charles 0-2 2-2 2, Mompremier 1-1 0-2 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 23-66 21-30 69.

MINNESOTA (77)

Collier 5-12 0-0 11, Dantas 4-6 0-0 9, Fowles 7-11 3-4 17, Brown 2-11 0-0 4, Johnson 3-8 6-7 13, Christmas-Kelly 1-5 5-6 7, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, Banham 1-4 2-2 4, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 28-67 17-21 77.

Connecticut 19 18 20 12 69
Minnesota 12 16 22 27 77

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 2-19 (Holmes 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, J.Thomas 0-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4, Bonner 0-6), Minnesota 4-17 (Dantas 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Christmas-Kelly 0-2, Brown 0-6). Fouled Out_Connecticut None, Minnesota 1 (Collier). Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas, Bonner 8), Minnesota 40 (Fowles 18). Assists_Connecticut 15 (A.Thomas, J.Thomas 4), Minnesota 16 (Dantas 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Minnesota 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year