Minnesota 83, Chicago 81

July 30, 2020 10:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (81)

Copper 3-6 0-0 6, Parker 3-6 8-8 16, Stevens 7-11 0-0 16, Quigley 4-11 2-2 11, Vandersloot 7-14 1-3 16, Hebard 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-10 0-0 4, DeShields 3-7 2-4 8. Totals 31-69 13-17 81.

MINNESOTA (83)

Collier 9-16 2-2 20, Dantas 4-7 4-6 14, Fowles 4-4 2-4 10, Dangerfield 2-9 5-6 9, Sh.Johnson 3-15 2-2 9, Herbert Harrigan 3-6 0-0 8, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 5-6 2-2 13, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 17-22 83.

Chicago 18 16 20 27 81
Minnesota 21 17 19 26 83

3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-24 (Parker 2-2, Stevens 2-3, Vandersloot 1-2, Quigley 1-8, Copper 0-2, Williams 0-6), Minnesota 6-17 (Herbert Harrigan 2-3, Dantas 2-4, Sh.Johnson 1-4, Dangerfield 0-4). Fouled Out_Chicago None, Minnesota 1 (Fowles). Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Stevens 11), Minnesota 35 (Collier 10). Assists_Chicago 18 (DeShields 5), Minnesota 17 (Collier, Sh.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Minnesota 22.

