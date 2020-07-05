Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

July 5, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Eastern Conference, Group A

W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eastern Conference, Group C

W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eastern Conference, Group E

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group B

W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group D

W L T Pts GF GA
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group F

W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, June 28

Wednesday, July 1

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

Sunday, July 5

Wednesday, July 8

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.

New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago at Miami, 9 a.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

FC Dallas at Seattle, 9 a.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift