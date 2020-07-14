Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

July 14, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 2 0 1 7 6 1
New York 2 0 1 7 5 3
Atlanta 2 1 0 6 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 2 5 5 4
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 5 5
New England 1 1 1 4 3 3
Orlando City 1 1 1 4 3 3
Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 4 5
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 3 0 0 2 5
New York City FC 0 3 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati 0 3 0 0 3 9

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Minnesota United 3 0 0 9 10 4
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 1 0 6 4 4
Portland 2 1 0 6 4 4
Real Salt Lake 1 0 2 5 3 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 7 6
Seattle 1 0 2 5 3 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
San Jose 0 1 2 2 4 7
Houston 0 1 2 2 4 8
LA Galaxy 0 2 1 1 2 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

New England 1, Montreal 0

Friday, July 10

San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, July 11

New York 1, Atlanta 0

Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago 2, Seattle 1

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 20

New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

