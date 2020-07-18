All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|0
|1
|10
|8
|1
|Toronto FC
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|6
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|6
|New England
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Montreal
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|9
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|New York City FC
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|9
|11
|5
|Portland
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|3
|6
|3
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Seattle
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|San Jose
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|10
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|LA Galaxy
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, July 10
San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie
Saturday, July 11
New York 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0
Sunday, July 12
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0
Monday, July 13
D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1
Tuesday, July 14
Chicago 2, Seattle 1
Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Wednesday, July 15
San Jose 4, Vancouver 3
Thursday, July 16
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3
Columbus 2, New York 0
Friday, July 17
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2
New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Saturday, July 18
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, July 20
New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.