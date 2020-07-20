Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

July 20, 2020 10:05 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 1
Toronto FC 2 0 2 8 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 1 7 6 4
Philadelphia 2 1 1 7 6 6
New York 2 1 1 7 5 5
Atlanta 2 2 0 6 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 2 5 6 6
New England 1 1 2 5 4 4
Montreal 1 2 1 4 7 8
Chicago 1 2 1 4 4 6
New York City FC 0 4 0 3 2 6
Cincinnati 1 3 0 3 4 9
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 4 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Minnesota United 3 0 1 10 10 4
Sporting Kansas City 3 1 0 9 11 5
Portland 3 1 0 9 6 5
Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 8 13 8
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 0 6 6 7
Real Salt Lake 1 0 3 6 3 1
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Vancouver 1 3 0 3 5 10
Houston 0 2 2 2 5 10
LA Galaxy 0 3 1 1 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Advertisement

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago 2, Seattle 1

Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose 4, Vancouver 3

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3

Columbus 2, New York 0

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2

New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Saturday, July 18

Portland 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

Seattle 3, Vancouver 0

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19