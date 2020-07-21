All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|0
|1
|10
|8
|1
|Toronto FC
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|6
|New England
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|Montreal
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|Chicago
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|9
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|9
|11
|5
|Portland
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|5
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|2
|8
|13
|8
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|3
|6
|3
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|10
|Houston
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|10
|LA Galaxy
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Monday, July 13
D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1
Tuesday, July 14
Chicago 2, Seattle 1
Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Wednesday, July 15
San Jose 4, Vancouver 3
Thursday, July 16
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3
Columbus 2, New York 0
Friday, July 17
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2
New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Saturday, July 18
Portland 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2
Sunday, July 19
San Jose 2, Chicago 0
Seattle 3, Vancouver 0
Monday, July 20
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Tuesday, July 21
New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
