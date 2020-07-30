Listen Live Sports

MLS is Back Glance

July 30, 2020 6:54 pm
 
All Times EDT
All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Knockout Stage
Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0

Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0

Sunday, July 26

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0, SKC advance on penalties 3-1

Monday, July 27

San Jose Earthquakes 5, Real Salt Lake 2

Seattle Sounders FC 1, Los Angeles FC 4

Tuesday, July 28

Columbus Crew 1, Minnesota United FC 1, Minnesota United FC advance on penalties 5-3

Portland Timbers 1, FC Cincinnati 1, Portland advances on penalties 4-2

Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD

Final
Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

