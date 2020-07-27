Listen Live Sports

MLS is Back Standings

July 27, 2020 10:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Group Stage
Group A – Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Orlando City FC 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 4 2 7
New York City FC 3 1 2 0 2 4 3
Inter Miami CF 3 0 3 0 2 5 0
Group B – Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
x-Vancouver Whitecaps 3 1 2 0 5 7 3
Chicago Fire FC 3 1 2 0 2 5 3
Group C – Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Toronta FC 3 1 0 2 6 5 5
x-New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 2 1 5
x-Montreal Impact 3 1 2 0 4 5 3
D.C. United 3 0 1 2 3 4 2
Group D – Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 0 6 4 6
x-Minnesota United FC 3 1 0 2 4 3 5
x-Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Colorado Rapids 3 0 2 1 4 7 1
Group E – Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Columbus Crew 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
x-FC Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 3 4 6
New York Red Bulls 3 1 2 0 1 4 3
Atlanta United 3 0 3 0 0 3 0
Group F – Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Portland Timbers 3 2 0 1 6 4 7
x-Los Angeles FC 3 1 0 2 11 7 5
Houston Dynamo 3 0 1 2 5 6 2
LA Galaxy 3 0 2 1 4 9 1

xadvanced to Knockout Stage

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Thursday, July 9

New York City FC 0, Philadelphia Union 1

Montreal Impact 0, New England Revolution 1

Friday, July 10

Seattle Sounders 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0

Saturday, July 11

Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 1

FC Cincinnati 0, Columbus Crew 4

Sunday, July 12

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ppd. to July 13

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 2

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado Rapids 0

Monday, July 13

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston Dynamo 3

LA Galaxy 1, Portland Timbers 2

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago Fire 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

Miami 1, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday, July 15

Vancouver Whitecaps 3, San Jose Earthquakes 4

Thursday, July 16

Atlanta United 0, FC Cincinnati 1

Montreal Impact 3, Toronto FC 4

Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 0

Friday, July 17

D.C. United 1, New England Revolution 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 2

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, July 18

Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

Chicago Fire 0, San Jose Earthquakes 2

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0

Monday, July, 20

New York City FC 1, Inter Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Tuesday, July 21

Toronto FC 0, New England Revolution 0

Atlanta United 0, Columbus Crew 1

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Real Salt Lake 0, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0

Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2

Thursday, July 23

Chicago Fire 0, Vancouver Whitecaps 2

LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 2

Knockout Stage
Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0

Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0

Sunday, July 26

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0, SKC advance on penalties 3-1

Monday, July 27

San Jose Earthquakes 5, Real Salt Lake 2

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Orlando City vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose Earthquakes vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

New York City FC vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD

Final
Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

