MLS is Back Standings

|All Times EDT
|All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Group Stage
|Group A – Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Orlando City FC
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|7
|x-Philadelphia Union
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|New York City FC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Group B – Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-San Jose Earthquakes
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|7
|x-Seattle Sounders
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|x-Vancouver Whitecaps
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Chicago Fire FC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Group C – Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Toronta FC
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|5
|x-New England Revolution 3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|x-Montreal Impact
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|5
|3
|D.C. United
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Group D – Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|6
|x-Minnesota United FC
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|5
|x-Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Colorado Rapids
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|1
|Group E – Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Columbus Crew
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|9
|x-FC Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|New York Red Bulls
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Atlanta United
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Group F – Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Portland Timbers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|7
|x-Los Angeles FC
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|7
|5
|Houston Dynamo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|6
|2
|LA Galaxy
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9
|1
xadvanced to Knockout Stage
Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 1
New York City FC 0, Philadelphia Union 1
Montreal Impact 0, New England Revolution 1
Seattle Sounders 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 1
FC Cincinnati 0, Columbus Crew 4
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ppd. to July 13
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado Rapids 0
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston Dynamo 3
LA Galaxy 1, Portland Timbers 2
Chicago Fire 2, Seattle Sounders 1
Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1
Miami 1, Philadelphia 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 3, San Jose Earthquakes 4
Atlanta United 0, FC Cincinnati 1
Montreal Impact 3, Toronto FC 4
Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 0
D.C. United 1, New England Revolution 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 2
Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota United 0
Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo 1
Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2
Chicago Fire 0, San Jose Earthquakes 2
Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0
New York City FC 1, Inter Miami 0
Orlando City 1, Philadelphia Union 1
Toronto FC 0, New England Revolution 0
Atlanta United 0, Columbus Crew 1
Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake 0, Sporting Kansas City 2
FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0
Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2
Chicago Fire 0, Vancouver Whitecaps 2
LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 2
|Knockout Stage
|Saturday, July 25
Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0
Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0, SKC advance on penalties 3-1
San Jose Earthquakes 5, Real Salt Lake 2
Seattle Sounders FC 1, Los Angeles FC 4
Columbus Crew 1, Minnesota United FC 1, Minnesota United FC advance on penalties 5-3
Portland Timbers 1, FC Cincinnati 1, Portland advances on penalties 4-2
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, July 30
Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
Philadelphia Union vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
