MLS is Back Tournament Glance

July 26, 2020 10:10 am
 
PLAYOFFS

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Sunday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1

Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Monday, July 27

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

