Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS is Back Tournament Glance

July 27, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Sunday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1

Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Advertisement

Monday, July 27

San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma