MLS is Back Tournament Glance

PLAYOFFS
Saturday, July 25
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Sunday, July 26
New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1
Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Monday, July 27
San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Minnesota at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.