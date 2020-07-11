Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS is Back Tournament Glance

July 11, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

CONFERENCE

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 8 3 6
Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
FC Dallas 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Los Angeles FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Seattle 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Portland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Vancouver 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
LA Galaxy 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
San Jose 2 0 1 1 4 7 1
Houston 2 0 1 1 1 5 1

CONFERENCE

Saturday, Feb. 29

Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

LA Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Sunday, March 1

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Advertisement

Saturday, March 7

Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

Sunday, March 8

Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift