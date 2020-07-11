MLS is Back Tournament Glance

CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|6
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Portland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|LA Galaxy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|San Jose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|1
|Houston
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
CONFERENCE
Saturday, Feb. 29
Colorado 2, D.C. United 1
LA Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Sunday, March 1
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
Saturday, March 7
Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0
Sunday, March 8
Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
