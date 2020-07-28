MLS Leaders

Listen Live Sports

July 28, 2020
 
Through Thursday, July 23

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 4

7 players tied with 3

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

23 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 22
Diego Rossi, LFC 22
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 19
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 19
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 16
Robert Beric, CHI 15
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 15
Cristian Pavon, LA 15
Alan Pulido, KC 15

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 13
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Gustavo Bou, NE 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Khiry Shelton, KC 8
Robert Beric, CHI 7
Adam Buksa, NE 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Cristian Pavon, LA 7

___

Cautions
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4
Frankie Amaya, CIN 3
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 3
Diego Chara, POR 3
Franco Escobar, ATL 3
Boniek Garcia, HOU 3
Justen Glad, RSL 3
Jakob Glesnes, PHI 3
Gadi Kinda, KC 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3
Junior Moreno, DC 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3
Ilie Sanchez, KC 3
James Sands, NYC 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4
Juan Agudelo, MCF 2 1 3
Frankie Amaya, CIN 3 0 3
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 3 0 3
Diego Chara, POR 3 0 3
Franco Escobar, ATL 3 0 3
Boniek Garcia, HOU 3 0 3
Justen Glad, RSL 3 0 3
Jakob Glesnes, PHI 3 0 3
Gadi Kinda, KC 3 0 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3 0 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3 0 3
Ilie Sanchez, KC 3 0 3
James Sands, NYC 3 0 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Tim Melia, KC 0.26
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60
Matt Turner, NE 0.75
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.80
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.20
Tyler Miller, MIN 1.20

___

Shutouts
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Matt Turner, NE 2
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2

12 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 27
Sean Johnson, NYC 22
Bill Hamid, DC 19
Marko Maric, HOU 18
David Bingham, LA 17
Stefan Frei, SEA 17
Clement Diop, MTL 16
Daniel Vega, SJ 16
Pedro Gallese, ORL 13
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Tyler Miller, MIN 13

___

