MLS Leaders

July 16, 2020 10:52 am
 
1 min read
      

Through Wednesday, July 15

Goals
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Kevin Molino, MIN 3
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 3
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 3

14 players tied with 2

Assists

10 players tied with 2

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 19
Gustavo Bou, NE 15
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 13
Diego Rossi, LFC 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Chris Mueller, ORL 12
Carlos Vela, LFC 12
Robert Beric, CHI 11
Luis Amarilla, MIN 10
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 10
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 10
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 10

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 9
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Gustavo Bou, NE 6
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 6
Carlos Vela, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 5
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

___

Cautions
Diego Chara, POR 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3
Junior Moreno, DC 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3

12 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4
Diego Chara, POR 3 0 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3 0 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3 0 3

14 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.33
Eloy Room, CLB 0.33
Tim Melia, KC 0.35
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
David Jensen, NYR 1.00
Brad Knighton, NE 1.00
Matt Turner, NE 1.00
Shutouts
Zac MacMath, RSL 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Andre Blake, PHI 1
Steve Clark, POR 1
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1
Stefan Frei, SEA 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1
David Jensen, NYR 1
Tim Melia, KC 1
Matt Turner, NE 1
Daniel Vega, SJ 1
Kenneth Vermeer, LFC 1
Quentin Westberg, TOR 1

___

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 21
Sean Johnson, NYC 20
Stefan Frei, SEA 15
Bill Hamid, DC 14
Daniel Vega, SJ 13
Clement Diop, MTL 11
Pedro Gallese, ORL 11
Clint Irwin, COL 11
Luis Robles, MCF 10

___

