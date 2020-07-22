Listen Live Sports

...

MLS Leaders

July 22, 2020 10:19 am
 
1 min read
      

Through Tuesday, July 21

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 4
Kevin Molino, MIN 3
Jordan Morris, SEA 3
Alan Pulido, KC 3
Khiry Shelton, KC 3
Saphir Taider, MTL 3
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 3
Diego Valeri, POR 3
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 3
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Latif Blessing, LFC 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3

20 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 22
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21
Diego Rossi, LFC 19
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 19
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 15
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 14
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 14
Ayo Akinola, TOR 13
Ezequiel Barco, ATL 13
Alan Pulido, KC 13
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 13

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 13
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Gustavo Bou, NE 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Adam Buksa, NE 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Khiry Shelton, KC 7
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 6
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 6
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6
Carlos Vela, LFC 6

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 3
Diego Chara, POR 3
Franco Escobar, ATL 3
Jakob Glesnes, PHI 3
Fabian Herbers, CHI 3
Gadi Kinda, KC 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3
Junior Moreno, DC 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3
James Sands, NYC 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4
Juan Agudelo, MCF 2 1 3
Frankie Amaya, CIN 3 0 3
Diego Chara, POR 3 0 3
Jakob Glesnes, PHI 3 0 3
Fabian Herbers, CHI 3 0 3
Gadi Kinda, KC 3 0 3
Jose Martinez, PHI 3 0 3
Joao Moutinho, ORL 3 0 3
James Sands, NYC 3 0 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.25
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Tim Melia, KC 0.35
Matt Turner, NE 0.75
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.80
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.20

___

Shutouts
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Matt Turner, NE 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2

11 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 27
Sean Johnson, NYC 22
Bill Hamid, DC 19
Stefan Frei, SEA 17
Clement Diop, MTL 16
Daniel Vega, SJ 16
David Bingham, LA 14
Pedro Gallese, ORL 13
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Marko Maric, HOU 13

___

