Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Molinari, Harrington withdraw from PGA Championship

July 30, 2020 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Francesco Molinari and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington have withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week at TPC Harding Park, costing the first major of the year a pair of past major champions.

Neither gave a reason, and both major champions have not played since the COVID-19 pandemic led to golf being shut down for three months. Molinari is in the process of moving to California.

They were replaced by Troy Merritt and Talor Gooch.

The withdrawl of Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion who is No. 33 in the world, means the PGA Championship will have only 95 of the top 100 in the world. Lee Westwood, Shugo Imahira, Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell previously chose not to play.

Advertisement

Harrington won the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills in 2008, and he won the British Open in 2007 and 2008.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week