Monday’s Transactions

July 6, 2020 5:00 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension through 2031.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Jamal Taylor to a one-year contract. Waived DB Teez Tabor.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Duane Simpkins men’s basketball associate head coach. Named Bryson Johnson and Maurice Joseph men’s basketball assistant coaches.

LA SALLE — Named Jamal Robinson men’s basketball assistant coach.

The Associated Press

