Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the restricted list. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada and RHP Jose Ruiz on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Delino DeShields on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Zack Godley from a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez, RHP Ralph Garza, RHP Jose Urquidy, RHP Shawn Dubin, LHP Cionel Perez on the 10-day IL.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Parker Brahms to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Announced RHP Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season, citing pre-existing health concerns.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the restricted list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Wander Suero and LHP Roenis Elias on the injured list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with LB Malik Harrison on a rookie contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jacob Phillips.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Nate Stanley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2019-2020 season.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Mark Friedman to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Teal Bunbury to a multi-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced D Ali Riley has been loaned to FC Rosengard.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Campbell associate head coach/director of sports performance, Kevon Beckwith defensive line coach, Jordan Frazier special teams coordinator, Keith Scott nickel backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator and Camie Cole Nations director of football operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator.

St. Joseph’s College — Named Will Sanborn Director of Athletics.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Vaughn Johnson, Bryce Perry-Martin and Jimmie Johnson to the football coaching staff.

WEST POINT — Announced the addition of Maj.(Retired) Margeree King Richard to the women’s basketball coaching staff.

