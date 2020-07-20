Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Reagor.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.
