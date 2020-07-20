Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

July 20, 2020 2:54 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Reagor.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.

