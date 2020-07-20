Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

July 20, 2020 7:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae and QB Ben DiNucci.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ILB Willie Gay, OT Lucas Niang, S L’Jarius Sneed and DE Michael Danna.

NEW YORK METS — Placed IF Jed Lowrie and RHP Walker Lockett on the IL.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jalen Reagor, S K’Von Wallace, QB Jalen Hurts, OLB Davion Taylor, G Jack Driscoll and WR John Hightower.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Christian Scotland-Williamson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson and DT Khalil Davis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux for the first two games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers for interference against Colorado F Joonas Donskoi during a March 11 game.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.

