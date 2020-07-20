Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Eric Haase to Tigers alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Weems from Athletics alternate training site. Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Matt Adams to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Brooks Raley from Reds alternate training site. Designated RF Scott Schebler for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Ryan Cook.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Jed Lowrie and RHP Walker Lockett on the IL. Selected the contract of C Rene Rivera from Mets alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Anthony Swarzak.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Indianapolis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB A.J. Terrell, DT Marlon Davidson, OF Matt Hennessey, LB Mykal Walker, S Jaylinn Hawkins and P Sterling Hofrichter.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae and QB Ben DiNucci.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE K’Lavon Chaisson, S Daniel Thomas, QB Jake Luton and CB/KR Chris Claybrooke.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ILB Willie Gay, OT Lucas Niang, S L’Jarius Sneed, DE Michael Danna and CB Thakarius Keyes.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Noah Igbinoghene.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB James Morgan, P Braden Mann, OT Mekhi Becton and DE Jabari Zuniga.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jalen Reagor, S K’Von Wallace, QB Jalen Hurts. Waived WR Khalil Tate.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Christian Scotland-Williamson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson and DT Khalil Davis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux for the first two games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers for interference against Colorado F Joonas Donskoi during a March 11 game.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.

HAMPTON — Named Chazz Woodson men’s lacrosse head coach.

