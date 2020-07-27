Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 10-day IL. Optioned IF Taylor Jones. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez. Selected RHP Brandon Bielak.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the addition of Jordan Hogan to the coaching staff.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on the active/non-football injury IL.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Cesar Ruiz, OLB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Stephen Glass interim head coach.
D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Paul Arriola to a multi-year contract extension.
