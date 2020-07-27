Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

July 27, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 10-day IL. Optioned IF Taylor Jones. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez. Selected RHP Brandon Bielak.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the addition of Jordan Hogan to the coaching staff.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on the active/non-football injury IL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Cesar Ruiz, OLB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Stephen Glass interim head coach.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Paul Arriola to a multi-year contract extension.

