Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

July 27, 2020 4:51 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Philadelphia. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ian Hamilton. Selected the contract of INF Ryan Goins from alternate training site. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Dario Agrazal on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 10-day IL retro to July 25. Optioned IF Taylor Jones. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez. Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Bielak.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 1B Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

OKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Daniel Gossett. Added RHP Ben Bracewell to their player pool and optioned him to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the paternity list. Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the IL for a minimum of four weeks.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Placed New York Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar and Washington WR Cody Latimer on the Commissioner Exempt List.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the addition of Jordan Hogan to the coaching staff.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced WR De’Anthony Thomas has voluntarily opted-out of the 2020 season and has been placed on the reserve list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Adarius Taylor. Waived DL Austrian Robinson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on the active/non-football injury IL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Cesar Ruiz, OLB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Andrew Thomas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Arrion Springs on the reserve list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Stephen Glass interim head coach.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Paul Arriola to a multi-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma