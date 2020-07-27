Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Philadelphia. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ian Hamilton. Selected the contract of INF Ryan Goins from alternate training site. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Dario Agrazal on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 10-day IL retro to July 25. Optioned IF Taylor Jones. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez. Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Bielak.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 1B Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.

OKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Daniel Gossett. Added RHP Ben Bracewell to their player pool and optioned him to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the paternity list. Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the IL for a minimum of four weeks.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Placed New York Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar and Washington WR Cody Latimer on the Commissioner Exempt List.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the addition of Jordan Hogan to the coaching staff.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced WR De’Anthony Thomas has voluntarily opted-out of the 2020 season and has been placed on the reserve list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Adarius Taylor. Waived DL Austrian Robinson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on the active/non-football injury IL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Cesar Ruiz, OLB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Andrew Thomas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Arrion Springs on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Stephen Glass interim head coach.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Paul Arriola to a multi-year contract extension.

