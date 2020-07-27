Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Philadelphia. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Reynaldo López on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ian Hamilton. Selected the contract of INF Ryan Goins from alternate training site. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Dario Agrazal on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Erie (EL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 25. Optioned IF Taylor Jones to alternate training sit. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from the alternate training site. Selected the contract of Brandon Bielak from the alternate training site.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 1B Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Daniel Gossett. Added RHP Ben Bracewell to their player pool and optioned him to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Guilbeau from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Brandon Brennan on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 26.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the paternity list. Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the IL for a minimum of four weeks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Travis Shaw on family medical leave. Activated RHP Wilmer Font from the IL. Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from the taxi squad. Added OF Billy McKinney to the taxi squad.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 1B Garrett Cooper, RHP Jose Urena and OF Harold Ramierz on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Justin Shafer and LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Cincinnati.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site. Optioned Corey Oswalt to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Gregory Polanco from the IL. Optioned OF Jason Martin to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Placed New York Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar and Washington WR Cody Latimer on the Commissioner Exempt List.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the addition of Jordan Hogan to the coaching staff.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced WR De’Anthony Thomas has voluntarily opted-out of the 2020 season and has been placed on the reserve list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Adarius Taylor. Waived DL Austrian Robinson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Artavis Pierce on the reserve list. Waived S Kentrell Brice. Released LB Devante Bond.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB’s Kahani Smith and Shakial Taylor, LB Tre’ Crawford, C Nico Falah, S Khalfani Muhammad, QB Riley Neal and WR Melvin McKnight. Released DE Joel Heath.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LS Anthony Kukwa, S Shalom Luani, DE Ira Savage-Lewis, QB Nick Tiano and C Elex Woodworth.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on the active/non-football injury list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kelechi Osemele to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Claimed G Jordan Roos off waivers from Seattle.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Avery Moss and LB Trent Harris.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Blake Brandel, OL Tyler Higby, WR Justin Jefferson and S Brian Cole II on reserve list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Cesar Ruiz, OLB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Andrew Thomas, S Xavier McKinney, T Matt Peart, CB’s Darnay Holmes and Chris Williamson, OL Shane Lemieux, LB’s Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin and TJ Brunson to rookie contracts. Released K Aldrick Rosas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Arrion Springs on the reserve list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Charlier Woerner to a rookie contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB sutton Smith.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Reuben Foster and QB Alex Smith on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Placed WR Kelvin Harmon on the active/non-football injury list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Stephen Glass interim head coach.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Paul Arriola to a multi-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.