Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

More celebrations for promoted Leeds with 2nd-tier title

July 18, 2020 12:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — A day after securing its return to the Premier League after 16 years, Leeds won the League Championship without kicking a ball.

The second-tier title was secured for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after third-place Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke on Saturday. It is the first trophy for Leeds since 1992 when the northern English team won the last edition of the First Division before it became the Premier League.

“Leeds United is one of England’s greatest and most well-supported clubs with a rich history known all over the world,” owner Andrea Radrizzani said. “We have been out of the top flight for 16 years and I am thrilled for the whole club and our incredible fans that we are back in the Premier League.”

Radrizzani assumed sole control of Leeds in 2017, having initially gone through a staged buyout from the unpopular Massimo Cellino.

Advertisement

The title comes at the end of the coronavirus lockdown, a period in which Leeds lost three club greats in Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and Trevor Cherry, who made 1,985 appearances for the club between them.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

“They are part of a great legacy that we will work hard to honor, as we continue to take strides forward in a new cycle for this fantastic club,” Radrizzani said.

Leeds’ players gathered at Elland Road for a party on Friday night, and the scenes of celebration continued at the training ground on Saturday.

But fans’ celebrations outside got out of hand as some jumped on parked cars outside the stadium. It prompted fan Gareth Cundall to start an online fundraiser to cover the costs of the damage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog