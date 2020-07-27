Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

July 27, 2020 11:02 pm
 
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 34 4 8 4
Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0
McNeil 3b 5 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Davis lf 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 2
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2
Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0
Canó 2b 3 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0
Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 3
Nimmo cf-lf 4 0 1 0
New York 022 300 000 7
Boston 000 101 020 4

E_Peraza (1), Devers (3). DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Ramos (1), Devers (2). HR_Conforto (1), Alonso (1), Do.Smith (1), Moreland (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wacha W,1-0 5 5 1 1 1 4
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 0
Familia 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Lugo S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Osich L,0-1 2 2 2 2 1 1
Springs 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Godley 4 4 0 0 0 7
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. .

