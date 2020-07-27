N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 34 4 8 4 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 McNeil 3b 5 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Davis lf 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 2 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2 Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Ramos c 4 1 2 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 Canó 2b 3 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 3 Nimmo cf-lf 4 0 1 0

New York 022 300 000 — 7 Boston 000 101 020 — 4

E_Peraza (1), Devers (3). DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Ramos (1), Devers (2). HR_Conforto (1), Alonso (1), Do.Smith (1), Moreland (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Wacha W,1-0 5 5 1 1 1 4 Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 0 Familia 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Lugo S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Osich L,0-1 2 2 2 2 1 1 Springs 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2 Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Godley 4 4 0 0 0 7 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. .

