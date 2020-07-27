Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

July 27, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 7 2 12
Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .313
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .125
McNeil 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .200
Davis lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .154
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .417
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273
Canó 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .083
Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Nimmo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 5
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .071
Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .313
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .118
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .214
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .375
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .364
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .571
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
New York 022 300 000_7 11 0
Boston 000 101 020_4 8 2

E_Peraza (1), Devers (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Ramos (1), Devers (2). HR_Conforto (1), off Osich; Alonso (1), off Springs; Do.Smith (1), off Springs; Moreland (2), off Wacha; Bogaerts (1), off Shreve. RBIs_Conforto 2 (2), Alonso 2 (2), Do.Smith 3 (4), Moreland 2 (3), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB_Benintendi (1). CS_McNeil (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Alonso); Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Bogaerts. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_New York 1 (Canó, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha W,1-0 5 5 1 1 1 4 77 1.80
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.50
Familia 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 20 10.80
Lugo S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Osich L,0-1 2 2 2 2 1 1 28 6.00
Springs 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 2 34 33.75
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Godley 4 4 0 0 0 7 53 0.00
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. .

