N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|2
|12
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.125
|McNeil 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.417
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Canó 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Do.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|5
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.571
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|New York
|022
|300
|000_7
|11
|0
|Boston
|000
|101
|020_4
|8
|2
E_Peraza (1), Devers (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Ramos (1), Devers (2). HR_Conforto (1), off Osich; Alonso (1), off Springs; Do.Smith (1), off Springs; Moreland (2), off Wacha; Bogaerts (1), off Shreve. RBIs_Conforto 2 (2), Alonso 2 (2), Do.Smith 3 (4), Moreland 2 (3), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB_Benintendi (1). CS_McNeil (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Alonso); Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Bogaerts. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_New York 1 (Canó, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|77
|1.80
|Shreve
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.50
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|10.80
|Lugo S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Osich L,0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.00
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|34
|33.75
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Godley
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|53
|0.00
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:11. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.