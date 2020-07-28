N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|4
|9
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|McNeil 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.375
|Céspedes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Canó 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Giménez pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|2
|2
|6
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.583
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moreland ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.063
|New York
|030
|020
|030_8
|10
|1
|Boston
|001
|001
|001_3
|10
|1
a-struck out for Chavis in the 6th.
1-ran for Canó in the 8th.
E_McNeil (3), Plawecki (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Canó (1), Nimmo (2), McNeil (2), Plawecki (1), Devers (3), Pillar 2 (3). HR_Davis (1), off Brice. RBIs_Canó (1), Rosario 2 (3), Davis 2 (2), Nimmo (2), McNeil 2 (3), Pillar (5), Bradley Jr. (3). SB_Conforto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Alonso 2, Céspedes, Rosario, Marisnick); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Devers, Moreland). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nimmo 2, Ramos, Chavis, Moreland, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Céspedes, Peraza.
DP_New York 1 (Canó, Rosario, Alonso); Boston 1 (Devers, Peraza, Moreland).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|78
|3.18
|Dr.Smith H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Wilson H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Betances
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|11.57
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hall L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|51
|10.13
|Brice
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|9.82
|Brewer
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|27.00
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 1-0, Brice 1-0. HBP_Hall (Céspedes), Brewer (Davis). WP_Dr.Smith.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:58. .
