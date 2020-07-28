Listen Live Sports

...

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

July 28, 2020 10:49 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 8 4 9
Rosario ss 5 0 1 2 0 1 .286
Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .100
McNeil 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Davis lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .250
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .375
Céspedes dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .143
Canó 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .200
Giménez pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .294
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 10 2 2 6
Peraza 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .190
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Pillar rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .583
Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moreland ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .444
Plawecki c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .571
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .063
New York 030 020 030_8 10 1
Boston 001 001 001_3 10 1

a-struck out for Chavis in the 6th.

1-ran for Canó in the 8th.

E_McNeil (3), Plawecki (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Canó (1), Nimmo (2), McNeil (2), Plawecki (1), Devers (3), Pillar 2 (3). HR_Davis (1), off Brice. RBIs_Canó (1), Rosario 2 (3), Davis 2 (2), Nimmo (2), McNeil 2 (3), Pillar (5), Bradley Jr. (3). SB_Conforto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Alonso 2, Céspedes, Rosario, Marisnick); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Devers, Moreland). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nimmo 2, Ramos, Chavis, Moreland, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Céspedes, Peraza.

DP_New York 1 (Canó, Rosario, Alonso); Boston 1 (Devers, Peraza, Moreland).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson W,1-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 3 78 3.18
Dr.Smith H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Wilson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Strickland 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 11.57
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hall L,0-1 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 3 51 10.13
Brice 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 23 9.82
Brewer 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 44 0.00
Brasier 1 3 3 3 1 0 17 27.00
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 1-0, Brice 1-0. HBP_Hall (Céspedes), Brewer (Davis). WP_Dr.Smith.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:58. .

