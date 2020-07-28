Listen Live Sports

...

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

July 28, 2020 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 34 3 10 2
Rosario ss 5 0 1 2 Peraza 2b 4 0 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
McNeil 3b 5 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0
Davis lf 3 2 2 2 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 Pillar rf 4 1 3 1
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0
Céspedes dh 4 1 0 0 Moreland ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Canó 2b 3 1 2 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 1
Giménez pr-2b 1 1 0 0 Plawecki c 4 1 3 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0
Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 1
New York 030 020 030 8
Boston 001 001 001 3

E_McNeil (3), Plawecki (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Canó (1), Nimmo (2), McNeil (2), Plawecki (1), Devers (3), Pillar 2 (3). HR_Davis (1). SB_Conforto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson W,1-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 3
Dr.Smith H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0
Strickland 1 2 1 1 0 1
Boston
Hall L,0-1 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 3
Brice 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Brewer 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Brasier 1 3 3 3 1 0
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Hall (Céspedes), Brewer (Davis). WP_Dr.Smith.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:58. .

