N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1

July 23, 2020 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 4 6 4 4 11
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .667
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 0 1 .667
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Urshela 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500
Wade 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 1.000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 16 1 1 1 1 5
Turner ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Eaton rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500
Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kendrick dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Thames 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
New York 201 010_4 6 0
Washington 100 00x_1 1 0

LOB_New York 6, Washington 2. 2B_Judge (1). HR_Stanton (1), off Scherzer; Eaton (1), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 3 (3), Judge (1), Eaton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Gardner); Washington 0. RISP_New York 2 for 7; Washington 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Torres.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole W,1-0 5 1 1 1 1 5 75 1.80
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer L,0-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 11 99 6.75

HBP_Cole (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_1:43. .

