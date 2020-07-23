N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 4 6 4 4 11 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .667 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 0 1 .667 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Urshela 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500 Wade 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 1.000

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 16 1 1 1 1 5 Turner ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Eaton rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kendrick dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Thames 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

New York 201 010_4 6 0 Washington 100 00x_1 1 0

LOB_New York 6, Washington 2. 2B_Judge (1). HR_Stanton (1), off Scherzer; Eaton (1), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 3 (3), Judge (1), Eaton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Gardner); Washington 0. RISP_New York 2 for 7; Washington 0 for 0.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Torres.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole W,1-0 5 1 1 1 1 5 75 1.80

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer L,0-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 11 99 6.75

HBP_Cole (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_1:43. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.