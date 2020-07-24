Listen Live Sports

...

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1

July 24, 2020 11:42 am
 
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 4 6 4 Totals 16 1 1 1
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 2 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 Eaton rf 2 1 1 1
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 Castro 2b 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 Kendrick dh 2 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 1 0 0 0
G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 1 1 0 Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0
Wade 2b 1 1 1 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 0
New York 201 010 4
Washington 100 00x 1

LOB_New York 6, Washington 2. 2B_Judge (1). HR_Stanton (1), Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole, W, 1-0 5 1 1 1 1 5
Washington
Scherzer, L, 0-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 11

HBP_Cole (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_1:43. .

