N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|4
|6
|4
|4
|11
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.667
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Wade 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Eaton rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kendrick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Thames 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Stevenson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|New York
|201
|010_4
|6
|0
|Washington
|100
|00x_1
|1
|0
LOB_New York 6, Washington 2. 2B_Judge (1). HR_Stanton (1), off Scherzer; Eaton (1), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 3 (3), Judge (1), Eaton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Gardner); Washington 0. RISP_New York 2 for 7; Washington 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Torres.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|75
|1.80
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|11
|99
|6.75
HBP_Cole (Thames).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_1:43. .
