N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.409
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.188
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|1-Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.077
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|New York
|002
|100
|02x_5
|9
|1
1-ran for Voit in the 8th.
E_Montgomery (1). LOB_Boston 5, New York 9. HR_Chavis (1), off Montgomery; Judge (3), off Weber; Urshela (1), off Weber; Gardner (1), off Brewer. RBIs_Chavis (1), Judge 2 (8), Urshela (1), Gardner 2 (2). CS_Stanton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); New York 3 (Higashioka, Voit, Judge). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Hicks, Urshela. LIDP_Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Devers.
DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Devers, Vázquez); New York 3 (Judge, Voit, Judge; Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weber, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|74
|11.57
|Valdez
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0.00
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.71
|Brewer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|31
|3.60
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|81
|1.59
|Green, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|0.00
|Ottavino, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Holder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 1-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Devers), Brice (Stanton). PB_Vázquez (1).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:08.
