N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

July 31, 2020 10:40 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .409
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .240
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Chavis 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .188
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .348
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .281
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 5 4
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455
Judge rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .421
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176
1-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .211
Gardner lf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .077
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Boston 001 000 000_1 5 0
New York 002 100 02x_5 9 1

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E_Montgomery (1). LOB_Boston 5, New York 9. HR_Chavis (1), off Montgomery; Judge (3), off Weber; Urshela (1), off Weber; Gardner (1), off Brewer. RBIs_Chavis (1), Judge 2 (8), Urshela (1), Gardner 2 (2). CS_Stanton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); New York 3 (Higashioka, Voit, Judge). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Hicks, Urshela. LIDP_Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Devers.

DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Devers, Vázquez); New York 3 (Judge, Voit, Judge; Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weber, L, 0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 4 0 74 11.57
Valdez 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 40 0.00
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.71
Brewer 1 2 2 2 1 0 31 3.60
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 81 1.59
Green, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 0.00
Ottavino, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 1-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Devers), Brice (Stanton). PB_Vázquez (1).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:08.

