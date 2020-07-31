N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9 Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .409 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .240 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .348 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .281

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 5 4 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455 Judge rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .421 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176 1-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .211 Gardner lf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .077 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Boston 001 000 000_1 5 0 New York 002 100 02x_5 9 1

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E_Montgomery (1). LOB_Boston 5, New York 9. HR_Chavis (1), off Montgomery; Judge (3), off Weber; Urshela (1), off Weber; Gardner (1), off Brewer. RBIs_Chavis (1), Judge 2 (8), Urshela (1), Gardner 2 (2). CS_Stanton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); New York 3 (Higashioka, Voit, Judge). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Hicks, Urshela. LIDP_Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Devers.

DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Devers, Vázquez); New York 3 (Judge, Voit, Judge; Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; LeMahieu, Torres, Voit).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weber, L, 0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 4 0 74 11.57 Valdez 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 40 0.00 Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.71 Brewer 1 2 2 2 1 0 31 3.60

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 81 1.59 Green, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 0.00 Ottavino, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Holder 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 1-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Devers), Brice (Stanton). PB_Vázquez (1).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:08.

