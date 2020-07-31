Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

July 31, 2020 10:40 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 3 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 1 1 2
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 2 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 3 1 1 1 Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 Gardner lf 2 1 1 2
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
Boston 001 000 000 1
New York 002 100 02x 5

E_Montgomery (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 3. LOB_Boston 5, New York 9. HR_Chavis (1), Judge (3), Urshela (1), Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Weber L,0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 4 0
Valdez 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brewer 1 2 2 2 1 0
New York
Montgomery W,1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 4
Green H,1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Ottavino H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 1

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Montgomery (Devers), Brice (Stanton).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:08.

